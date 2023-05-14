One man dies, second swims to shore after canoe capsizes on Natick's Fiske Pond

NATICK — One man died and another made it safely to shore after their canoe capsized Saturday night in Fiske Pond, authorities said.

The man's body was found about 10:30 p.m., Massachusetts State Police said in a press release.

Authorities responded to Fiske Pond, which is an extension Lake Cochituate, at about 7 p.m. for a report of a capsized canoe. One of the two men in the canoe made it to shore.

The Natick Police and Fire departments began a search. The Fire District 14 Dive Team, as well as the Massachusetts State Police and the Massachusetts Environmental Police, assisted in the search.

The search continued for several hours until investigators, using a side-scan sonar, found the man's body at about 10:30 p.m. State police divers recovered the body.

Authorities have not identified the man. No other information has been released and the incident remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Man drowns in Natick after canoe capsizes on Fiske Pond