One man fatally shot at Lucky's Bar & Grill on Stewarts Ferry Pike

One person is dead following a shooting at Lucky's Bar & Grill on Stewarts Ferry Pike on Saturday.

Christopher D. Johnson Jr., 45, was one of three people shot at the restaurant at around 1:45 a.m. The two other victims are expected to recover. Johnson later died, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department on Sunday.

Johnson was involved in a "heated argument" with another man, which led to gunfire, witnesses told police. The second gunman fled the scene prior to police arrival, along with several witnesses, according to police.

MNPD homicide unit detectives are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

