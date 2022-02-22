One man fatally stabbed, another shot in Queens

One man was fatally stabbed and another shot in the arm during an assault in Queens Monday evening.

Police responding to a 911 call found one victim dead from multiple stab wounds on Merrick Blvd. near 108th Drive in Jamaica about 6:30 p.m., cops said.

Around the same time, a 39-year-old man arrived at Jamaica Hospital, shot in the arm, cops said. Police determined he was wounded at the scene of the deadly stabbing. He’s in stable condition at the hospital.

Police have not yet identified the stabbing victim; there were no immediate arrests, cops said.

There were no additional details immediately released about the violence.

The killing comes about 2½ hours after a 23-year-old man was shot to death in nearby St. Albans.