One man flown to hospital after shooting in Chambersburg

One man was flown to York Hospital after a shooting early Friday in the 500 block of South Main Street in Chambersburg.

Chambersburg Police were still putting the pieces together Friday morning, but this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public, according to Sgt. Matt Bietsch.

The shooting was reported around 2 a.m. after a verbal argument between two men escalated and a 36-year-old was shot twice in the torso, Bietsch said.

The shooter and victim's identities, as well as the victim's condition, was not available late Friday morning.

