A man was found dead from a gunshot wound Saturday night in Brownsville, Miami-Dade police said.

He was found at a home in the 2200 block of Northwest 51st Terrace, a pocket of Miami-Dade County surrounded by the City of Miami. Police had no information on the suspect yet.

