One man found shot dead overnight at a Broward apartment complex, police say

David J. Neal

Plantation police say they don’t have any suspect information to release yet after a late-night shooting that killed a man in Thursday’s first minutes.

When police got to the Landmark Towers, 601 NW 42nd Ave., around midnight, they found a gunshot victim already dead.

Anyone who has information on the shooting can call Plantation police at 954-797-2100.

Anti-mask parent arrested on a child abuse charge at a Fort Lauderdale high school

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories