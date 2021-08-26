One man found shot dead overnight at a Broward apartment complex, police say

Plantation police say they don’t have any suspect information to release yet after a late-night shooting that killed a man in Thursday’s first minutes.

When police got to the Landmark Towers, 601 NW 42nd Ave., around midnight, they found a gunshot victim already dead.

Anyone who has information on the shooting can call Plantation police at 954-797-2100.

