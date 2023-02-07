PERRY COUNTY − Two area men were indicted by the county grand jury, according to Perry County Sheriff William Barker.

Joshua Bergeron, 25, of Crooksville, was indicted on two counts of murder, first-degree felonies, and two counts of felonious assault, second-degree felonies, in connection to the death of 40-year-old Christopher Bates. A Crooksville resident, Bates was found lying in the roadway near 11833 Old Rainer Road in Roseville on Jan. 9. He had been shot twice.

Also indicted was Eduardo Rodriguez, 30, of New Lexington. He was indicted on aggravated trafficking in drugs with a major drug offender specification, a first-degree felony, aggravated possession of drugs with a major drug offender specification, a first-degree felony, aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.

Large amounts of marijuana, methamphetamine and other illegal narcotics were found in his possession when Perry County deputies conducted a traffic stop in Thornville on Sept. 24.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: One man indicted on murder, another on drug charges