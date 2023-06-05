One man injured in Augusta shooting

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting over the weekend that left one man injured.

Just after 2 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to the 1700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard for a shooting, according to a news release.

When deputies arrived, they found a man with one gunshot wound to the leg, according to the release. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The sheriff's office has not released any additional information.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Augusta shooting leaves one man injured