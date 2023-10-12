One man injured in Chesapeake shooting

A man was sent to a hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting Wednesday evening in Chesapeake.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots at an apartment complex about 6:10 p.m. in the 1300 block of Canal Drive, according to a news release from police. They found a man with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.

The incident is an active investigation and police asked anyone with information to call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online at p3tips.com.

