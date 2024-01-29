One man injured in motorcycle crash on Highway 3 near Newberry

A 39-year-old Bremerton man was taken to St. Michael Medical Center after his motorcycle crashed at the northbound Newberry Hill ramp from Highway 3 on Monday morning.

According to Washington State Patrol, the man was speeding on a 2003 Yamaha and lost control of the motorcycle just before 10 a.m. The driver lost control of the motorcycle and came to rest in the ditch to the side of the road just before Newberry Hill Road.

The driver was wearing a helmet, and was taken by ambulance to the Silverdale hospital, according to a WSP report.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Motorcycle crash at Highway 3 and Newberry Road injures one man