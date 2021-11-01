One man injured after shooting at Columbia, SC apartment complex

Lyn Riddle
·1 min read

A 24-year-old man was shot in the upper body at the Colony Apartments around 11 a.m. Monday.

He was transported to the hospital, but his condition was not released by the Columbia Police Department.

Investigators were on the scene and interviewing witnesses early Monday afternoon, the police department reported.

Located on Beltline Boulevard, Colony Apartments are two-bedroom, garden-style units.

A video posted on Twitter by Columbia police showed crime scene tape around a grassy area and a parking lot.

Contact ⁦@MidlandsCrime with any information on the shooting.

The is a developing story and may be updated with more details.

