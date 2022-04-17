One man injured in shooting on Hubbard St.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a man was injured in a shooting that occurred at 18100 Hubbard St. Sunday morning.

At approximately 6:20 a.m., officers responded and located a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper arm. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department transported the victim to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The Violent Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation. Although it is in its early stages, detectives believe the shooting to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact JSO by calling 904-630-0500 or by emailing JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 if your tip leads to an arrest, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

