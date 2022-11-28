One man injured in shooting at Raleigh’s North Hills shopping center

Raleigh police swarmed the North Hills shopping center Sunday night after one man was injured in a shooting, according to ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

The man, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital with a non-life threatening injury, the news station reported.

Shops and restaurants in North Hills remained open as police investigated the shooting around the Christmas tree near the entrance of the shopping center and at Renaissance Hotel on Main Street, ABC11 reported.

The N&O has asked police for more information about the shooting., including details about a suspect or motive.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more updates.