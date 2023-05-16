One man injured in shooting on Skinner Mill Road
Just days after a fatal mass shooting in Augusta, another shooting sent one person to the hospital.
At 6:51 p.m. Monday, Richmond County sheriff's deputies responded to the 3000 block of Skinner Mill Road for shots fired with one person down, according to a news release.
When deputies arrived, they found a man who was shot at least once, according to the release. He was transported to the hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.
No further information available at this time, according to the sheriff's office.
"So senseless": Victim's friend speaks out about Augusta mass shooting
Shootout: Deadly downtown Augusta shooting was a 'targeted attack,' according to Sheriff Roundtree
This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: One injured in another Augusta shooting