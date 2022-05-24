One man injured in shooting on Skyland Boulevard in Tuscaloosa

Tuscaloosa police believe the shooting is connected to a dispute that occurred earlier in the day.

One man was injured Monday afternoon in a shooting on Skyland Boulevard in Tuscaloosa.

Stephanie Taylor, a spokeswoman for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said 911 calls about the shooting started to come in to dispatchers around 4 p.m. Monday.

Taylor said officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department responded to the 2000 block of Skyland Boulevard, near a gas station. Upon arrival, officers found one man with gunshot wounds.

The 34-year-old shooting victim was taken to DCH Regional Medical Center for treatment. Taylor said first responders believe the victim's injuries to be non-life threatening.

Police say they believe the shooting is the result of a dispute that occurred at another location earlier in the day.

One suspect is in custody and police are searching for additional suspects, Taylor said. Police had not released the identity of the suspect by Monday evening.

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit has assumed control of the investigation and more arrests are possible.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: One man injured in Monday shooting on Skyland Boulevard in Tuscaloosa