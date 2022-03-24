One man injured in shooting in Woodlawn

One man is hospitalized in critical but stable condition after a shooting in Woodlawn Tuesday night, police say.

At about 10 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a reported shooting at 1810 Belmont Ave., according to a news release from the Baltimore County Police Department. There, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, and he was taken to the hospital.

A Hampton Inn & Suites is located at that address, but police did not immediately respond to questions about whether the shooting took place inside the hotel. A general manager for the hotel declined to comment on the situation.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call detectives at 410-307-2020, or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587 to make an anonymous report.