One man killed and another hurt in overnight shooting, Columbia police say

One man was killed and another was hurt Monday in a late night shooting, the Columbia Police Department said.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 2300 block of Two Notch Road at about 9 p.m., police said. ShotSpotter is a technology that uses acoustic monitors to detect a sound like gunfire. The system sends the gunfire’s location to Columbia police within 45 seconds.

When officers arrived at the scene, about a half mile from CA Johnson High School, one injured man was found and taken to an area hospital, police said.

A second injured man showed up at the hospital by other means, according to police. Officers were told by medical staff that they were treating him for injuries.

The Columbia Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting. Columbia Police Department

At the hospital, one of the men died, police said.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the man who died.

Further information on the surviving victim’s condition was not available.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word on a shooter, or shooters, any motive for the gunfire, or if the men were connected prior to the shooting.

No arrests have been reported by police, who are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.