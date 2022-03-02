One man killed, another injured in head-on crash in north Fort Worth, authorities say
One man was killed early Wednesday in a head-on crash in north Fort Worth, authorities said.
Another man suffered minor injuries in the wreck and he was taken to a Grapevine hospital.
The name of the victim had not been released.
The wreck was reported just after 2:30 a.m. at Blue Mound Road and Chaplin Drive in north Fort Worth.
Fort Worth police reported the crash involved a tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle, but authorities did not provide any details about the wreck.
When they arrived, Fort Worth police found that the wreck involved several vehicles.
A victim was found unresponsive and trapped inside one of the vehicles, Fort Worth police said.
The fatal crash is under investigation, Fort Worth police said.