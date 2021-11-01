One man killed, another injured in two North Baltimore shootings overnight

Two men were shot, one fatally, in the early hours of Monday morning in a pair of incidents in North Baltimore, police said.

The shootings follow a violent Halloween weekend in the city. Four men were killed and one woman injured in a series of shootings between Saturday afternoon and Sunday. Another man was run over by his assailants’ car as he tried to flee gunfire.

In October, 24 people were killed in Baltimore. So far in 2021, 281 people have been killed in the city, putting Baltimore on pace to surpass 300 homicides for the seventh year in a row.

Minutes before 2 a.m. Monday, police were called to a Baltimore area hospital after a 23-year-old man walked in with a gunshot wound to his left arm.

Officers believe the man was standing at a gas station on the corner of Reisterstown Road and Belvedere Avenue in Northwest Baltimore’s Woodmere neighborhood when he was approached by an unknown individual wearing all black, who began shooting at him. The 23-year-old’s injuries were non-life-threatening, police said in a news release.

About an hour and a half later, police responded to the 3900 block of Elmora Ave. in Northeast Baltimore for a reported shooting.

When police arrived to the neighborhood in Belair-Edison, they found a 43-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his chest. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

Police are asking anyone with information about the first shooting to call detectives at 410-396-2466, and anyone with information about the second to dial 410-396-2100. Those who wish to report information anonymously should contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.