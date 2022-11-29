One man killed, another injured in shooting at Atoka home, police say

One man is dead and another injured after a shooting at a home in Atoka on Monday night.

At approximately 8:14 p.m., officers with the Atoka Police Department responded to a shooting at a home on Brittany Lane.

Two men had been shot, and one victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second was taken to Regional One in Memphis in critical condition, police said.

Police said the shooting appears to have stemmed from a domestic violence situation involving two family members.

The investigation is ongoing.

