One man killed and another in jail after shooting outside Midlands bar, SC police say

One man was killed and another is in jail after a dispute at a Midlands bar turned violent Saturday night, the Sumter County Police Department said.

Rayquan Kentrell Dean, a 26-year-old Pinewood resident, was fatally shot outside of Brewer’s Bar and Grill, police said Sunday in a news release. That’s in an area of Sumter between Broad Street and U.S. 76 that’s densely packed with restaurants and retail businesses.

At about 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the bar on East Wesmark Boulevard where they found Dean’s body, according to the release. Dean died at the scene.

A vehicle was seen speeding away from the bar’s parking lot after the shooting, and officers were able to stop the driver, Antwaun A. June, who was taken into custody and later identified as the shooter, police said.

Witnesses said June, a 31-year-old Sumter resident, and Dean were involved in an ongoing dispute that turned physical, according to the release.

There was no word what caused the men to have a dispute, or if they knew each other prior to Saturday.

No other injuries were reported in the shooting.

June was charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful carry of a firearm as well as failure to stop for blue lights, and is being held at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center, police said.

Despite the arrest, police are continuing to investigate the shooting, and the Sumter County Coroner’s Office has scheduled an autopsy.

This is not the first time June has been arrested. In 2012, 2013 and 2016, June pleaded guilty to multiple weapons charges, including one for having a gun on premises where alcohol sold, Sumter County court records show.