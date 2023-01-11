One man killed, another man wounded after shooting one another in Brooksville

One man was killed and another was critically wounded after they shot one another during an argument Friday night, Hernando Sheriff’s deputies said.

Deputies responded to a shooting at a home near Powell Road and Griffin Road in Brooksville at 9:18 p.m. Friday. They said the two men were related, but have not released their names. The surviving man is in critical condition, a sheriff’s office spokesperson said Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office did not release any other details.