One man killed, another wounded in Brooklyn barbershop shooting, police say

One man was killed and another wounded when a gunman opened fire into a Brooklyn barbershop, police said Saturday.

A group of people was inside the Champion Cuts Barber Shop on Chester St. near Lott St. in Brownsville at about 9:30 p.m. Friday when an unidentified man walked up to the window, pulled a gun and started firing into the business.

“I was inside just enjoying myself and pop, pop, pop. Next thing I knew they were wheeling them out on stretchers,” one witness to the carnage, who wished not to be named, said. “It’s crazy around here.”

A 45-year-old man was shot in the chest and rushed to Brookdale Medical Center, where he died. His name was not immediately disclosed. A second man, 28, was shot in the left leg and was expected to survive.

Police did not say if either man worked at Champion Cuts or were customers. The gunman was aiming at someone in the store, but it wasn’t clear who Saturday morning.

The gunman ran off. No arrests have been made.

Cops on Saturday were conducting a video canvass in the hopes of recovering images of the gunman.