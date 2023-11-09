One man killed, another wounded in North Sacramento shooting. Police investigating homicide

The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a homicide after two people were found shot at a North Sacramento gas station Wednesday night.

Officers responded to a Shell gas station at Del Paso Boulevard and El Camino Avenue at 11:21 p.m. after receiving reports of gunshots. When they arrived, they found two men each suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Medics from the Sacramento Fire Department arrived and provided medical aid to the two men. Both were transported to hospitals where one man was later pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and canvassed the area for witnesses and evidence.

“The incident remains under investigation,” police said.

The identity of the deceased will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office after notification of family.

No arrests have been made and no suspect information was available.