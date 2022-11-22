Man killed in Gary Street shooting, Durham police say

Durham police are investigating a fatal shooting in East Durham that left one person dead.

Officers dispatched to the 300 block of Gary Street around 11:45 p.m. Monday found a man who had been shot, according to a news release.

The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, the release stated.

Police released no other details.

This is the second fatal shooting in Durham in the last week. On Nov. 15, a 16-year-old was shot and killed in the McDougald Terrace area.

Police Chief Patrice Andrews is scheduled to present her quarterly crime report to the Durham City Council.

There have been 650 shootings in Durham this year and 214 people who have been shot, according to the Police Department’s latest crime statistics. As of Nov. 5, there had been 35 fatal shootings in the city.

Anyone with information related to the Monday night shooting is asked to call Investigator J. Sokal at 919-560-4582 ext. 29238 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.