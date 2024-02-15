UPDATE: One man killed in Moore shooting

UPDATE @ 10:33 P.M.

Police confirm that a man has died after being shot in the head at a Moore residence near SE 19th Street and S Eastern Avenue.

Shooting near SE 19th Street and S Eastern Avenue. Photo courtesy KFOR.

It’s currently unknown if anyone else was inside the home at the time of the shooting.

Police say the shooting suspect’s identity is currently unknown. The suspect is believed to have been driving a Ford F-150.

ORIGINAL STORY

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) — The Moore Police Department is investigating after a man suffered a gunshot wound to the head near Apple Creek Elementary School on Wednesday night.

News 4 has a crew headed to the scene and will provide updates when more information is available.

This is a developing story.

