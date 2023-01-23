One man killed in River Park shooting early Monday

SOUTH BEND — One man is dead Monday morning in a fatal shooting in the South Bend's River Park neighborhood, police say.

South Bend officers responded to reports of gunshots in the 500 block of South 29th Street — near the railroad tracks south of East Jefferson Boulevard — around 4 a.m. on Monday. According to police, arriving officers found a man who had been shot and took him to the hospital.

The man, who has not been identified as of Monday morning, died in the hospital. The police department's Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the incident.

Officials ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact the department's detective bureau at 574-235-9263 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

