One man killed in Saturday night shooting near a major Broward intersection, cops say

A Saturday night shooting near North State Road 7 in Lauderdale Lakes left one man dead, Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

BSO said deputies getting to the scene near the intersection of North State Road 7, also known as Northwest 39th Avenue, and Northwest 41st Street found a shot man who died in the street.

Neither information on the possible gunman nor the victim’s name was released.

Anyone who knows anything about this killing can call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS) or go to the Crime Stoppers of Broward County website.

