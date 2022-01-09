One man was killed by a Saturday night shooting in Broward, BSO says

A shooting in the city of West Park left a man dead Saturday night, Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

BSO said deputies answering reports of a shooting in the 2100 block of Southwest 59th Terrance around 8:04 p.m. found a man shot several times.

Neither the names of the victim or any shooting suspect have been released.

Anyone who knows anything about this incident can contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS) or go through the website.

