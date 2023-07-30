MUNCIE, Ind. — One man was killed and several other people were wounded early Sunday in a shooting at Willard and Hackley streets on Muncie's east side.

The name of the 30-year-old man who was killed was not immediately released.

Deputy Police Chief Melissa Criswell said "multiple victims" were being treated at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, with some suffering from critical injuries being transferred by medical helicopter to other faciltiies.

"All scenes are contained and there is no immediate threat to public safety," Criswell said in a release.

Emergency dispatchers received reports of the gunfire at 1:14 a.m., resulting in city police and Muncie Fire Department emergency medical personnel being sent to the scene.

Initial indications were that a large party was being held when the shootings occurred.

"Due to the number of victims and nature of the incident, multiple agencies were contacted to assist," Criswell said.

Those agencies included the Delaware County Sheriff's Department, Indiana State Police and officers from the Ball State University, Ball Memorial Hospital and Eaton police departments.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to the Muncie Police Department's detective division at 765-747-4867 or dispatchers at 765-747-4838.

(This story will be updated.)

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: One man killed, several wounded in shooting on Muncie's east side