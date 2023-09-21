One man killed in shooting, and another standing nearby was hurt, SC police say

One man was killed and another was injured Tuesday in a late night shooting, the Sumter Police Department said.

Paul Shereshaw, a 42-year-old Charlotte resident was taken to an area hospital where he died, police said Wednesday in a news release.

At about 10:45 p.m., officers responded to a call about a shooting in the Brand Street area, according to the release. That’s between Manning Avenue and South Lafayette Drive.

A Sumter County Sheriff’s Office deputy also responded to the scene and found Shereshaw, who had been shot in the road, police said.

The Sumter County Coroner’s Office has scheduled an autopsy for the Charlotte man, according to the release.

As officers were investigating, a 26-year-old Sumter man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound, according to the release. Police said that man is expected to recover, but further information on his condition was not available.

Investigators said the surviving victim was standing nearby when the shots were fired and was struck, according to police. Information about if he was with Shereshaw, or if he was an intended target of the shooter/shooters, was not available.

No other injuries were reported, but police said an unoccupied car in the area also was hit by gunfire.

There was no word on a shooter, or shooters, or anyone else involved. Information about a motive for the shooting was not available.

No arrests have been reported by police, who said they’re continuing to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information, or who may have seen or heard anything in the Brand Street area, is asked to call police at 803-436-2700, CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.