One man killed in shooting at apartment complex off Auten Road in South Bend, police say

SOUTH BEND — One man was killed in a Thursday night shooting at an apartment complex off of Auten Road on the north side of South Bend.

Police were called to the Laurel Woods Apartments around 6:45 p.m. for reports of a shooting and responding South Bend units soon found a man lying unresponsive in the doorway of one of the apartment buildings.

The man was later pronounced dead.

Police have not identified the victim as of Friday morning, nor have they given information regarding the circumstances of the shooting or information about possible suspects. Scanner traffic also does not indicate what took place in the moments before the shooting.

The South Bend Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit is investigating and officials ask anyone with knowledge about the incident to call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: One man killed in shooting at Laurel Woods Apartments in South Bend