One man killed in shooting on Huey Street in South Bend

A South Bend Police vehicle.

SOUTH BEND — A Thursday evening shooting on the northwest side of South Bend left one man dead.

South Bend police were dispatched to the 1200 block of Huey Street at 8:20 p.m. Thursday for a ShotSpotter alert. As they arrived to the scene, officers found a man who was shot in the chest, scanner traffic indicates.

Teenage boy fatally shot in Niles: Police say incident was not random

The man died from his injuries and the South Bend Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the homicide. Police have not identified the victim or released information about possible suspects as of Friday morning.

Download our app: Keeping tabs on area crime? Download our app for the latest news.

Investigators ask those with information about the shooting to call South Bend police or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: One man found dead after South Bend shooting