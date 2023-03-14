One man killed in shooting near Byers Softball Complex

SOUTH BEND — Police are investigating a Monday afternoon shooting that left one man dead in an apartment complex near the Byers softball fields on the southwest side of South Bend.

Officers were dispatched to the apartment complex just south of the softball fields, called the Arbors at Belleville, around 2:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. The officers found a man who had been shot and he was taken to the hospital, but he died from his injuries, police said.

Investigators identified the victim as 54-year-old Daniel Henderson on Tuesday morning. An autopsy for Henderson is scheduled for later Tuesday. South Bend police provided no other details about the incident, but the shooting is being investigated by the department's Violent Crimes Unit.

Monday's shooting is South Bend's third homicide incident in the past 10 days. On March 5, Robert Pulliam was killed in a parking garage on Wayne Street in downtown South Bend where he worked as a security guard. On March 8, two people were stabbed to death on Kessler Avenue in what police believe was a murder-suicide.

