One man killed in shooting near popular Pocket shopping center, Sacramento police say

A man is dead following a shooting in south Sacramento late Tuesday, the Sacramento Police Department said.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of Florin Road in the Pocket neighborhood around 11:40 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting, the Police Department said in a news release.

When they arrived, officers found one man who had suffered a gunshot wound. Officers began performing medical aid until personnel from the Sacramento Fire Department arrived. The man was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives took over the crime scene, canvassed the area and collected evidence, police said.

The crime scene is next to the Lake Crest Village shopping center, which has a Marshall’s and Nugget Market, and is not far from the Florin Road entrance to Interstate 5.

“This incident remains in its early stages and the exact circumstances of what occurred remain under investigation,” the Police Department said.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Sacramento Police Department at 916-808-5471. Callers can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

The identity of the deceased will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner after notification of the next of kin.