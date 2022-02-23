One man killed, teen wounded during shooting at Fort Worth park, authorities say

A man was killed and a teen was wounded Tuesday night during a shooting at a Fort Worth park, Fort Worth police said.

No suspects were in custody.

The shooting was reported just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Buck Sansom Park in the 3600 block of Sansom Park Drive.

When they arrived, Fort Worth police located two people who had been shot.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene while the teen was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort worth, authorities said.

Fort Worth police did not release any information on a motive for the shooting.

The name of the victim had not been released as of Wednesday pending notification of relatives.