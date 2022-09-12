One man killed, three injured in Durham shooting, police say

Durham police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and three people with injuries.

Officers responded to a call in the 4400 block of N.C. 55 around 5:34 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release.

When they arrived, officers found three men with gunshot wounds.

They were taken to the hospital, where one of the men died from his injuries, police say.

The other two suffered non-life threatening injuries as did a fourth man who arrived at the hospital later.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.