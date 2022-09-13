One man killed, three injured in Galt shooting

Sep. 13—GALT — A man in his 20s is dead and three others were injured late Monday night after an altercation near downtown Galt.

Galt police officers responded to the report of a man with a gun on the 200 block of McFarland Street at 8:10 p.m., according to news reports. Upon arrival, officers found a shooting victim, described as a man in his 20s, at the scene.

Officers and paramedics attempted to perform life-saving measures on the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to ABC News.

Three other people were taken to area hospitals for treatment, and officers are trying to get additional information from them regarding the incident, reports state.

Police said it was unknown how many shooters were involved, but they believe the incident may be related to a disagreement that has taken place over the last few days, according to news reports.

The shooting was Galt's first homicide of the year, and the first since July of last year.

On July 16, 2021, Galt officers responded to the report of a shooting at a residence near the western end of Walnut Avenue just after 10 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a 65-year-old woman who had been fatally shot inside the home.

The woman's husband, later identified as 56-year-old Agustin Granados Camacho, was arrested for her murder.

During an investigation, it was determined the couple had been arguing before the shooting occurred, police told the News-Sentinel at the time.

Camacho was found in a nearby orchard with a loaded shotgun that was reported stolen, police said.

An investigation into Monday's homicide in ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the Galt Police Department at 209-366-7000.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.