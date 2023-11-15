One man was killed and three wounded in a Tuesday night shooting in Springfield, Massachusetts

One man was killed and three others wounded in a shooting Tuesday night in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Police were called to the scene just before 6:30 p.m. and found three men shot. Two were discovered inside a truck and a third was on the ground.

A fourth shooting victim was able to walk into Baystate Medical Center, according to investigators.

One of the men inside the truck died of his injuries at a hospital. The second had serious injuries, police said. The other two shooting victims were expected to survive.

The four men were not immediately identified. No arrests were made.

The Springfield Police Homicide Unit and Hampden District Attorney’s Office are investigating.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

