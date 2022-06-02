One man killed, two others injured in shooting at apartment complex on Indy's southeast side

Carl Beatty is no stranger to tragedy.

He stood behind crime tape at an apartment complex on Indianapolis’ southeast side and watched as police investigated a shooting in which one man was killed and two others were injured by gunfire Wednesday night.

"It just makes me think we have to change the way we are living,” said Beatty, whose 11-year-old son was killed in a December hit-and-run crash in the city. “We have to change the way we think and handle situations and discrepancies. Every loss is tragic no matter what happened in the situation. Every loss is tragic."

Police investigate after one man was killed and two others were injured in a shooting in the 5100 block of Emerson Village Drive on Indianapolis' southeast side on June 1, 2022.

Wednesday's shooting occurred at an apartment complex off South Emerson Avenue. Police were called to the scene in the 5100 block of Emerson Village Drive just before 8 p.m. on multiple reports of shots fired, said Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer William Young.

Dispatchers advised officers they heard a disturbance in the background of at least one of the 911 calls. Officers found a man with gunshot wounds who was transported to a hospital in stable condition, Young said.

Two other men believed to be connected to the shooting walked into nearby hospitals with gunshot injuries, Young said. One of the men died at a hospital while the other was in stable, but serious condition, according to police.

The shooting marked Indianapolis’ second homicide of the day after a man was stabbed to death in the parking lot of a liquor store on the city’s east side Wednesday afternoon.

As of Wednesday night, police had no one in custody but believed there was no active threat to the nearby area, Young said.

“This is a very active investigation as you can tell behind me,” Young said. “We have multiple detectives here on scene trying to piece together what exactly occurred. I cannot stress enough how important it is for folks to come forward with information.”

The apartment complex is in a relatively quiet part of the city, Young said. Multiple areas and streets in the complex were blocked off by crime scene tape.

Beatty said he saw an alert about the shooting on the Citizen app and decided to drive to the apartment complex.

“I already cared about these situations but losing my son makes me more empathetic because I know what the families are going through,” Beatty said.

Investigators are encouraging anyone who may have witnessed or have knowledge of the shooting to come forward, Young said.

"We've had a significant number of arrests when it comes to homicides,” Young said. “Our detectives work extremely hard to bring closure and justice for those particular families. They've been able to do that based off of folks in the community providing information."

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the IMPD homicide office by calling 317-327-3475. Alternatively, those with information can make an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

