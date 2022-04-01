One man, multiple homes hit by bullets in Gautier drive-by shooting

The Gautier Police Department is investigating a Thursday night drive-by shooting that left one man in serious condition.

Officers received numerous reports of gunshots on Louis Alexis Trail just after 8 p.m.

“Callers reported observing two vehicles with unknown occupants discharging firearms while driving on Louis Alexis Trail toward Homestead Boulevard,” according to a press release from the Gautier Police Department.

Several homes were also damaged by the gunfire and bullets.

The individual who was shot was transported to Singing River Hospital where he received medical treatment and is in stable condition.

Police are still investigating the incident and are following leads to determine identify those involved.

No arrests have been made but charges are expected.

Anyone with information on the shooting should contact the Gautier Police Department at 228-497-2486.