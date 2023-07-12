One man pleads guilty, the other is convicted at trial of trying to extort Marlboro victim

TRENTON−One of two Brooklyn men who conspired and attempted to extort a Marlboro man in 2019 was convicted at trial while the other pleaded guilty to the crimes.

Francis A. Garzon, 33, and Endrit Kllogjeri, 29, were indicted in December 2021 on charges of conspiracy to commit extortion and attempted extortion.

On June 27, Kllogjeri was found guilty of both crimes after a one-week trial in Trenton. Garzon pleaded guilty to the charges in the indictment on June 13.

Garzon did not testify against Kllogjeri, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The two men and a third unnamed suspect showed up at the victim’s home on Dec. 1, 2019, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Garzon drew a gun from his waistband and pointed it at the man, claiming that the victim’s son stole a bag containing $100,000 worth of items and demanding he help them recover it, according to court documents.

The men also ordered the victim to pay them $100,000 in interest, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Garzon then called the victim’s son making similar demands, according to the documents.

Kllogjeri and Garzon continued to threaten the father and son over the phone for several days and the victims repeatedly said they had no knowledge of the bag, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Garzon also sent photos from social media of the son as well as the son’s wife and child to the father, court documents said.

A law enforcement agent, using the father's cell phone, posed as him and negotiated a $70,000 deal with the suspects while authorities tracked their phones, according to the complaint.

Kllogjeri and Garzon were arrested on Dec. 9, 2019, following a motor vehicle stop in Brooklyn.

Garzon is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 18. Kllogjeri’s sentencing date is Nov. 1.

