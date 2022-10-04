One man reported in serious condition after shooting in west Fort Worth, authorities say

One man was in serious condition Tuesday morning after being wounded in a shooting in west Fort Worth, police said.

Robbery detectives are investigating.

Fort Worth police officers responded to a shooting call just after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 5900 block of Geddes Avenue, near a fire station, according to an incident report.

Police confirmed that one person was shot at the scene.

Authorities did not immediately release any other information on the shooting.