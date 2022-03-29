One man sent to hospital after shooting near North Broadway, Lexington police say

One man was sent to the hospital Monday night after a shooting took place on Kees Road, according to Lexington police.

Officers were dispatched to the area near North Broadway and Russell Cave Road at approximately 9:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired, police said. When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound outside an apartment complex.

The man was taken to the hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police said they don’t have a description of a suspect.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.