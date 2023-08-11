One man seriously injured in Citrus Heights shooting near popular shopping centers, police say

A man was seriously injured Thursday night in a shooting near a busy Citrus Heights intersection, the Citrus Heights Police Department said.

Officers responded to the 6200 block of Sunrise Boulevard for multiple 911 calls reporting a who that had been shot multiple times in a parking lot around 9 p.m. The crime scene was near popular Citrus Heights shopping centers, including Citrus Town Center and Marketplace at Birdcage.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said in a news release.

“Life-sustaining medical aid was provided by officers until paramedics arrived and took over, transporting the victim to a nearby hospital,” police said. “The victim underwent surgery for his injuries and is expected to survive.”

Detectives interviewed witnesses who reported seeing several people fleeing the area immediately following the shooting. Those people are wanted for questioning, Citrus Heights police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the department’s tip line at 916-727-5524. Tips can be left anonymously, and tips leading to an arrest may earn a cash reward.