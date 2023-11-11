One-Man Sermon Band: Curry both new pastor, music minister at Asbury United Methodist Church

Nov. 11—The Rev. DeMarcus Curry delivered his first sermon at age 16.

On Nov. 5, Curry, now 36, returned 20 years later to that same church — Asbury United Methodist, 2711 Cravens Ave. — as its new pastor and worship minister.

"Since I was basically raised in this church, it was like coming home," Curry said.

Curry said he applied for the opening not knowing if he was prepared for the responsibility of shepherding a congregation or not.

"It's this belief where you may not feel you're ready, but God may call you to be ready," Curry said. "... If God says to do it, you have to do it."

Over the years, Curry would fill pulpits while also providing worship music when needed.

He credits that experience for giving him the confidence in his new pastor role.

"There were some Sundays I had to do both roles," Curry said. "I had to play and I had to preach; that happened on a lot of occasions. I think that part helped me for what to expect now."

Curry, however, said he always viewed himself as more of a music minister than leading from the pulpit.

"To be honest, it really wasn't on my radar, as far as becoming a pastor, because I really like the music," Curry said. "But anytime a preaching opportunity comes, I'm not going to turn it down."

As Asbury's lone pastor, Curry is also a one-man band, playing the organ or piano while singing hymns and contemporary gospels.

Curry considers the late Rev. Ronald Holmes, a former pastor of Asbury United Methodist, as his mentor.

"He was the one who trained me in the music part; he played and preached," Curry said. "... After I grew (in playing), I did all the music while he did the preaching."

Curry said he was also encouraged by the number of people who attended his first Sunday service as pastor.

"This past Sunday was the most people I've seen in this church since 2016," he said. "I was like 'wow.' It was almost a full house."

Along with pastoring, Curry works full-time at U.S. Bank.

He and his wife, Aunjanae Curry, have three children.

Curry said he and his family are blessed to be part of Asbury United Methodist and that his first Sunday as pastor will always be a memorable one.

"Honestly, my nerves were shot," Curry said. "I've been nervous plenty of times coming up to preach, but Sunday my heart was beating like I was about to have a heart attack. But now that it's over, I got the feel of it and I'm hoping to use that as motivation to keep going where God leads me."