One man shot by another at Arlington QuikTrip. Police say they were dating the same woman

A 31-year-old man was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries Monday after a shooting at an Arlington QuikTrip, according to police.

Officers responded to the QuikTrip in the 900 block of East Division Street around 1 p.m. Monday after reports of a shooting, according to police. Before the officers arrived, both the suspected shooter and a victim left the gas station.

Police said a friend of the victim drove him to a nearby hospital for treatment of the wound to his leg.

Investigators believe the shooting was an isolated incident and that the victim and suspect knew each other and have both been dating the same woman, though they aren’t sure what exactly happened leading up to the shooting, according to police.

No arrests have been made but police said they are “currently working to get the suspect into custody.” The suspect’s name has not been publicly released. There were no reports of other injuries at the gas station.