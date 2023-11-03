One man shot and another arrested in Waterloo, police say

A man was shot inside a Waterloo apartment Thursday night and another man was arrested at the scene, police said.

The victim suffered gunshot wounds in both of his legs but the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, Waterloo Police Detective Andrew Dahlem said.

Since charges are pending against the suspect, his name has not been released.

Dahlem said investigators believe the shooting reported at 7:05 p.m. in the 400 block of West Fourth Street was “not a random” attack and there is not a threat to the public’s safety.

A motive for the shooting has not been released.