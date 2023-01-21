One man shot, another injured in what New Haven police believe to be related shootings

At approximately 1 a.m., New Haven officers said they found a male gunshot victim inside a vehicle at 296 Whalley Avenue after receiving a report that an individual was shot in the parking lot of the store-front retail location.

An ambulance took the unidentified victim to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Shortly after, police said another man walked into Yale New Haven Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot injury.

New Haven police said a preliminary investigation indicated that the two shootings are related.

Detectives from the New Haven Police Department’s Major Crimes Division and Bureau of Identification are leading the investigation.

Police ask anyone who has information or was a witness of the shooting to contact the department by calling 203-946-6304 or the anonymous tip line 866-888-8477.