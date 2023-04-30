One man shot after brawl at Fresno park. Did someone fire a gun to break up the fight?

A man shot in the leg Saturday might have been involved in a large brawl at Fresno’s Roeding Park, police said.

Fresno Police Lt. Leslie Williams said the shooting happened at 6:52 p.m. regarding a fight inside the park where callers told police that someone involved was possibly shooting a gun.

Several people left in their vehicles, Williams said.

Williams said that witnesses told officers someone fired a gun into the air to break up the fight.

Officers also followed a truck, seen leaving the park, that witnesses said was involved in the fight. The man threw a gun out of the window, Williams said.

Officers arrested the man and were determining his involvement in the fight.

During the investigation, police received a call about a man who arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his legs. He was in stable condition.

Williams said they believe he was injured during the fight but were working to confirm details.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.